Hamas says it offered mediation in Yemen, awaits response from warring sides

The head of Hamas political bureau said on Saturday that the group has offered to mediate between the warring sides in Yemen, and hopes the initiative will be accepted.

Speaking in his first televised interview since taking the post in July, Khalil al-Hayya told the Qatar-based Al Araby TV that the movement had already presented its proposal.

"We have offered mediation between the disputing and warring parties in Yemen, and I hope this offer will be accepted," he said.

The Houthis, who took control of Yemen's capital Sanaa in 2014, have fought against ⁠a Saudi-led coalition for more than a decade. The war, largely on hold since the 2022 truce, reignited in July when the Houthis declared a blockade on Saudi shipping in the Red Sea and have since claimed advances along the coast.

Al-Hayya revealed Hamas leaders have met US officials more than four times since last year, with talks focusing on the Palestinian issue, the Gaza Strip and Palestinian demands.

"We sensed understanding from the Americans," he said. "We heard understanding and praise in private and in public, but we want real, practical action."

He urged implementation of the Gaza roadmap, accusing Israel of obstructing Arab and Muslim efforts to provide relief to Gaza.

On Palestinian reconciliation, al-Hayya said Hamas was ready to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to lay the foundations for a national program and political unity.

He said the forthcoming elections in November should help restore the geographic and political unity of Gaza, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

If the elections are postponed, he said, the existing political alliance would remain open to other factions as part of efforts to build a broader national framework.

Al-Hayya, however, warned that the Palestinian cause was being pushed aside amid wars and crises in the region, and accused Israel of wasting opportunities for settlement.

He said regional stability would remain out of reach without Palestinians securing their rights and establishing a state, vowing to oppose any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.





