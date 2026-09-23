Israeli election authority bars United Arab List party from Knesset race

Israel's Central Elections Committee voted Wednesday to bar the United Arab List party, or Ra'am, led by Mansour Abbas, from running in the Oct. 27 Knesset election.

The committee approved Ra'am's disqualification by 18 votes to five, accepting petitions that alleged "the party rejects Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, incites racism and expresses support for an armed struggle against the country or actions of a terror organization against Israel."

Earlier Wednesday, the committee also voted 19-5, with two abstentions, to disqualify Knesset member Ofer Cassif from running as part of the Joint List on grounds that he allegedly "denied Israel's existence as a Jewish and democratic state."

The panel also voted to disqualify Balad party chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh "on the grounds that he supported an armed struggle or actions of a terror organization against Israel." Israeli media reported that the decision secured a large majority within the committee.

Under Israeli election law, the disqualification of an individual candidate requires Supreme Court approval before taking effect, while decisions barring electoral lists can be appealed to the court.

The petitions were filed by Israeli parties and organizations, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud.

The Supreme Court is expected to review the disqualification decisions ahead of the election.

There was no immediate comment from Ra'am on the committee's decision.

Ra'am won five seats in Israel's 2022 parliamentary election. Polls indicate the possibility of it securing the same number -- or slightly more -- in the upcoming election.

Around 21% of Israel's population is Palestinian Arab.

The Oct. 27 election is being contested by 38 lists, with parties required to cross the electoral threshold to enter the 120-seat Knesset.

A government must command the support of at least 61 lawmakers in the 120-member parliament.

The disqualification decisions come amid heightened political debate over the role of Arab parties and candidates in Israel's electoral system ahead of the vote.





