Libya seeks balanced partnerships, rejects foreign dependency: Al-Menfi

Libya seeks balanced strategic partnerships that preserve its sovereignty and will not replace one form of foreign dependency with another, Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed al-Menfi told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

"We do not seek to replace one influence with another, one axis with another or one dependency with another," al-Menfi said.

He said Libya had previously "paid a heavy price" for struggles among foreign powers on its territory and now seeks strong relations with Arab countries, particularly its neighbors, based on common interests, mutual respect, non-interference and respect for national sovereignty.

Al-Menfi said sovereignty also means protecting the rights and dignity of Libyans from violations, regardless of the perpetrators, and ensuring that no one is above the law or escapes accountability.

He said state institutions must prevail over individuals and factions, weapons must be brought under the rule of law, and Libya's wealth must remain the property of the Libyan people rather than becoming "spoils" divided among parties, interest networks or "dubious partnerships that seek to exercise guardianship over the state."

Al-Menfi also announced the launch of a national committee for de-escalation and confidence-building, saying it will build on national and local initiatives to anticipate conflicts, contain escalation and prevent their recurrence.

On the Palestinian issue, he warned that continued efforts undermining prospects for a Palestinian state "are driving the region toward an expanded conflict, the spread of extremism, and a search for alternatives."

He said: "Major expansionist projects now extend beyond occupied Palestine into Syria and Lebanon."