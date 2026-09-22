Saudi airstrikes on port city of Mokha kill 6: Houthi-affiliated news agency

Saudi airstrikes on the strategic Red Sea port city of Mokha killed at least six people and injured eight others, according to a report Tuesday by the Houthi-affiliated Saba news agency.

"Six civilians, including two children and a woman, were killed and eight others, including a child and a woman, were injured in Saudi-led airstrikes on Mokha," Saba said.

The Houthis are fighting Yemen's internationally recognized government in a civil war, with Saudi Arabia backing the government.

In recent days, the Houthis have claimed responsibility for drone and ballistic missile attacks targeting the Saudi capital Riyadh as well as energy facilities along the country's Red Sea coast.





