Sudan reports casualties after gold mine collapse in Red Sea State

Casualties were reported Sunday after the collapse of the Awni gold mine in Gebeit locality in Sudan's eastern Red Sea State, the state-owned Sudanese Mineral Resources Company said, without giving a toll.

Mohamed Tahir Omar, the company's director-general, offered condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Local media reported that at least six miners were killed and dozens injured after four shafts collapsed at the site, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the state capital, Port Sudan. An unspecified number of miners remained trapped, with excavation and rescue operations underway.

The incident came days after more than 67 people were reported killed in the collapse of the Al-Zara gold mine in West Kordofan State, according to the Sudan Doctors Network.

Artisanal mining employs more than 2 million people in Sudan and accounts for about 80% of the country's gold production. The government permits the sector but is seeking to regulate it, as millions rely on it for income.

Gold is a major source of foreign currency for Sudan, which lost most of its oil revenues after South Sudan became independent in July 2011.

Sudan has been at war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and displaced about 13 million people, according to UN and international estimates.





