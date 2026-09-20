Around 100 Israeli occupiers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, perform Talmudic rituals

Around 100 Israeli occupiers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday morning under the protection of Israeli forces, the Jerusalem Governorate said.

In a statement, the governorate's media office said the occupiers raided the compound's courtyards and performed Talmudic rituals under the protection of Israeli police.

The incident comes a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, several ministers and thousands of Israeli occupiers entered the Western Wall plaza in East Jerusalem amid tight security.

The incursion also came as the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur begins Sunday evening and continues until Monday evening.

Occupier incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque have intensified in recent months, particularly during Jewish holidays, amid Palestinian warnings against attempts to impose new realities at the mosque and divide it temporally and spatially.