Syria says cooperation with UN agency supports transfer of peaceful nuclear technology

Cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will help advance the transfer of peaceful nuclear technology to Syria, the head of the Syrian Atomic Energy Commission said Friday.

Mudhar al-Aklah made the remarks three days after the commission and the IAEA signed a Country Programme Framework (CPF) for 2026-2031 in Vienna, according to Syria's official SANA news agency.

The agreement covers seven key areas: nuclear and radiation safety, health and nutrition, food and agriculture, energy planning and nuclear knowledge management, industrial applications, and water and the environment.

Syria's participation Wednesday in the 70th session of the IAEA General Conference marked a pivotal stage in the country's technical cooperation with the agency, said Al-Aklah.

"The agreement signed that day gives cooperation with the IAEA new momentum for the direct transfer of nuclear technology to the health, agriculture, water, energy and radiation safety sectors," he said. "A roadmap signed with the agency would help translate the lifting of Syria's non-compliance status into tangible development projects that benefit citizens and support the recovery of public-service sectors."

On Sept. 9, the IAEA Board of Governors ended a non-compliance decision concerning Syria's nuclear obligations under its safeguards agreement linked to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons after relevant technical and legal requirements were completed.

Al-Aklah said Syria's signing of a framework document establishing a research reactor network for the Asia-Pacific region would allow it to benefit from a regional mechanism for exchanging expertise and developing research reactors, including Syria's research reactor.

Syria, represented by its Atomic Energy Commission, took part Thursday in the signing of the framework document in Vienna, with IAEA support, alongside representatives of 12 countries, according to SANA.

The network is a regional platform owned by participating states for exchanging knowledge and expertise, strengthening safety and security standards at research reactors, improving their operation, building capacity and developing joint scientific research, said SANA.

"The steps reflected Syria's restoration of its position in the field of peaceful nuclear science," Al-Aklah said, describing it as a necessity for all countries.

The developments come as Syrian authorities seek to rehabilitate vital sectors and advance development and economic recovery following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024.





