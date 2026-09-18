Trump says Iran seeking deal as US considers next move

US President Donald Trump says Iran is seeking an agreement with the United States as he considers whether to take additional military action against the country.

In a phone interview with NewsNation, Trump was questioned about his recent remarks that he was weighing whether to "annihilate" Iran.

"We'll see what happens," Trump said.

Asked what he expects Iran to do before he makes a decision, Trump said Tehran is interested in reaching a deal.

"Right now, they want to make a deal," Trump said, adding that he believes Iran is "losing in every way" both financially and militarily.

"If the deal's not a correct deal, then I wouldn't even think about it," he said. "But right now, they want to make a deal because they're losing in every way."

Trump also said the US is in talks with Yemen's Houthi group, suggesting that they "would like to see if we can make a deal."

Trump made the remarks as the US-Iran war is in its seventh month. He has recently expressed hope that the conflict is approaching an end, while warning that he is nearing a decision on whether to carry out another major attack against Iran.