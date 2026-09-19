2 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza City

Two Palestinians were killed and several others, including a child, were injured Friday in Israeli attacks on Gaza City amid continued violations of a ceasefire in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

A Palestinian died from critical wounds sustained in an Israeli strike on Al-Rashid Street in Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

Witnesses said an Israeli drone fired a missile at a Palestinian near the Al-Baydar area southwest of Gaza City.

Earlier Friday, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu that the body of another Palestinian and several wounded people, including a child, were brought to the hospital after an Israeli drone strike in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City.

Witnesses said at least one missile struck a man riding a bicycle near a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians, killing him and wounding others, including a child.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces carried out heavy artillery shelling of eastern and northern areas of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, accompanied by gunfire from military vehicles in the area.

Three Palestinian women were injured earlier Friday by Israeli gunfire targeting homes in the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps in central Gaza, while artillery shelling struck Jabalia in the north.

Five Palestinian children were also injured when part of a residential building damaged in previous Israeli attacks partially collapsed in the Sabra neighborhood of southern Gaza City. It was the second such incident in three days.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,386 Palestinians and injured 4,784 since the agreement took effect last October, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israel's genocide in Gaza since Oct. 8, 2023, has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000, according to Palestinian figures. About 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed.





