Tanker reports attempted interception off Yemen: UKMTO

A tanker reported being pursued by a small boat that attempted to intercept it off Yemen on Thursday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The incident took place about 75 nautical miles (139 kilometers) east of Aden as the tanker was traveling westbound, the UKMTO said in a warning issued at 1359GMT.

The maritime authority classified the incident as "suspicious activity" and said authorities are investigating.

It advised vessels in the area to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.