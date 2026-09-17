Light aircraft crash kills 3 in Switzerland

Three people died in a light aircraft crash in Switzerland's Alpine canton of Valais, broadcaster Swissinfo reported Thursday.

Valais cantonal police issued a statement on Wednesday, noting that three people aboard a small aircraft were killed Tuesday afternoon.

The single-engine Cirrus SR22T light aircraft that took off from the city of Lugano in Ticino canton reportedly crashed near the municipality of Leukerbad in Valais after colliding with a slope.

Emergency services immediately arrived at the scene with three helicopters and two rescue specialists, but could only confirm the deaths of three people.

The victims were still being identified on Wednesday.

An investigation was launched to determine the cause of the accident.

Over the past decade, Switzerland reportedly recorded nine aviation accidents involving three or more fatalities, not including the Leukerbad incident.





