Turkish Grand Prix announces return dates to Formula 1 racing action

The Turkish Grand Prix will return to the Formula 1 calendar in 2027 in less than two weeks, with the race set to take place in Istanbul on Oct. 1-3.

According to a statement by the Turkish Automobile Sports Federation (TOSFED), the 2027 Formula 1 calendar has been announced.

The Turkish Grand Prix, returning to the calendar after a six-year absence, will be held at TOSFED Istanbul Park.

The race weekend will begin with practice sessions on Friday, Oct. 1, followed by qualifying on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The main race will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3.

TOSFED said pre-registration is available on the event's website for ticket sales and official announcements regarding the Turkish Grand Prix.





