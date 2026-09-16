Yemeni army targets Houthi positions in western Taiz

Yemeni government forces targeted Houthi positions, barracks and personnel in western Taiz province on Wednesday, according to the military's media center.

The center said forces from the 4th Military Region carried out the attacks on the Al-Kadha front, west of Taiz.

The statement did not immediately provide details on casualties or damage resulting from the attacks.

The Houthi group has not immediately commented on the report.

The Al-Kadha front has seen repeated fighting in recent days as government forces push to secure the road linking Taiz with Mokha.

The Al-Kadha front is strategically important because it connects Taiz with the Red Sea port city of Mokha in western Yemen.

The latest fighting comes amid a broader escalation between Yemen's internationally recognized government and the Houthis since early July, following years of relative calm after a UN-brokered truce took effect in April 2022.





