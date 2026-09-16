Commander of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade killed in Israeli airstrike

Smoke and a fire ball rise during an Israeli strike, carried out after the military warned Palestinian residents to evacuate the area of al-Zawayda, in the central Gaza Strip, on August 23, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Nael Abu Obeid, commander of the Rafah Brigade, part of Hamas' armed wing the Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike, according to a joint statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

They claimed the attack followed the killing earlier this week of the Khan Younis Brigade commander and other senior Hamas figures.

Palestinian sources said Abu Obeid had taken command of the Rafah Brigade after its previous commander, Muhammad Shabana, was killed in an Israeli strike in May 2025.

Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement have killed 1,372 Palestinians and injured 4,659 others, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others in its genocide in Gaza while destroying around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.