UK will 'no longer stand by' as innocent children are killed in Gaza: First secretary of state

The UK will "no longer stand by" while innocent Palestinian children are killed in the Gaza Strip, First Secretary of State Louise Haigh said Tuesday.

She pledged to increase pressure on the Israeli government.

Haigh told the Trades Union Congress that Britain had been "too slow" in responding to the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, echoing comments by Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

"At a time when it has never been more important to remind the world who we are, we hesitated," she said. "We will no longer stand by while innocent Palestinian families are torn apart, while innocent children are killed in Gaza, and while the hope of a two-state solution evaporates before our eyes."

Haigh said sanctions announced last week by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband were aimed at changing Britain's approach.

"We are purposefully targeting the illegal settlements, increasing pressure on the Israeli government, and helping to keep the hope of peace in the Middle East alive. We will stand against injustice. We will stand up for peace," she said.

Miliband announced a series of measures last week, including a ban on imports from illegal Israeli settlements, sanctions on companies and individuals facilitating settlement expansion and additional sanctions on extremist Israeli occupiers accused of supporting or inciting violence against Palestinians.