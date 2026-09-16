US, Syria discuss regional security, cooperation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke Tuesday with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani about regional security issues and increasing cooperation between their two countries.

Rubio stressed the importance of the continued integration of Syria's minority groups, according to State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott.

He also praised Syria's progress with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN agency responsible for monitoring nuclear activities and promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the call addressed bilateral ties between the two countries as well as ways to further develop them and strengthen cooperation.

Al-Shaibani expressed Syria's appreciation to the United States for lifting the sanctions imposed on the country, said the statement.

"The call addressed the situation and developments in the region as well as the important role Syria plays in supporting regional stability across both political and economic tracks," it said.