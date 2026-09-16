UAE, Syrian president discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Syrian counterpart Ahmad al-Sharaa, discussed Tuesday ways to strengthen bilateral relations and further advance cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions took place in Abu Dhabi and addressed cooperation, notably in the economic and development sectors, according to the UAE's official news agency WAM.

The presidents discussed "brotherly relations and various aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance them, particularly in the development and economic fields, in a manner that serves their mutual interests and brings prosperity and growth to their peoples," the agency said.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and developments, particularly developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional security and stability.

They stressed the importance of working to strengthen the foundations of regional and international security and stability in a way that serves the interests of people and development, the outlet added.

Earlier Tuesday, Al-Sharaa took part in the 24th edition of the Arab Media Summit at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where he was the keynote speaker at a session titled Syria of the Future.

According to WAM, the Syrian president left the UAE at the end of his visit. He was seen off by the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and a number of officials.