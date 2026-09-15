Lebanese citizen killed by Israeli gunfire

A Lebanese citizen was killed by Israeli gunfire on Monday as attacks struck eight areas across southern Lebanon, according to the country's official National News Agency (NNA).

The victim was shot in Baraachit as Israeli forces opened fire with machine guns toward the town, NNA said.

Israeli forces also fired heavy machine guns toward Baraachit, Shaqra and Beit Yahoun in Bint Jbeil district.

Artillery shelling struck Haddatha, Arnoun, Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Wadi al-Salouqi, spanning Bint Jbeil, Nabatieh and Marjayoun districts.

An Israeli airstrike also hit Jarmaq road in Jezzine district, with no immediate reports of casualties.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2 have killed nearly 4,400 people and injured 12,500, according to Lebanese figures.

The attacks have continued despite a US-mediated "framework formula" signed by Lebanon and Israel on June 26 which provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army there.





