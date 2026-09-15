SCO anti-terrorism group condemns latest US strikes on Iran

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization's anti-terrorism group on Monday condemned the latest US strikes on Iran, reaffirming its opposition to military action against the Islamic Republic.

The stance was conveyed during the 46th meeting of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO RATS) in Islamabad.

The meeting was chaired by Pakistan, according to a statement from Islamabad's Foreign Ministry.

It was attended by delegations from Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as representatives of the Executive Committee of SCO RATS.

During the meeting, current issues on the international agenda in the field of ensuring regional security were discussed.

"The SCO RATS Council condemned the new military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran and reaffirmed the SCO's previously expressed position on this issue," the statement said.

Expressing condolences to the government and people of Iran over the tragic death of Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as well as to the families of those killed, the anti-terror council reaffirmed its position on preserving Iran's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity and supported efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions, establishing peace and ensuring stability in the region.

The chairmanship of the SCO RATS Council passed from Pakistan to Russia.

The US launched fresh strikes on Iranian military targets earlier this month, while Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against US-linked positions in the region.



