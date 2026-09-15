Japan’s prime minister discusses energy security with IEA chief

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi discussed energy security Monday with visiting International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol in Tokyo.



Takaichi said her country hopes to promote the efforts under its POWERR GX initiative globally and thereby strengthen the resilience of the global energy supply and demand structure, said a statement from Japan's Foreign Ministry.



POWERR GX is aimed at further strengthening the resilience of Japan's energy supply and demand structure by reinforcing the stability of fossil fuels supply and accelerating and enforcing the so-called Green Transformation (GX).



Takaichi reiterated Japan's call on the international community to advance the three pillars for ensuring global energy security -- ensuring free and transparent energy trade, strengthening international coordination on oil stockpiling, and enhancing coordination between producing and consuming countries.

Birol expressed his appreciation for Japan's energy policies including POWERR Asia and POWERR GX and said the IEA would work closely with Tokyo to ensure global energy security, including the stability of energy markets.

The two sides also exchanged views on the diversification of energy supply sources and the strengthening of supply chain resilience for critical minerals and agreed to cooperate closely between Japan and the IEA amid the challenging global energy landscape.

Birol also met with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. They exchanged views on strengthening the presence of Japanese personnel at the IEA and enhancing the resilience of critical mineral supply chains and confirmed that they would continue to cooperate closely.



