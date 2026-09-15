Iran says MQ-1 drone intercepted west of Strait of Hormuz amid US tensions

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday that an MQ-1 drone was intercepted and "destroyed" west of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the official news agency IRNA.

In a statement, the IRGC's public relations office said the drone was shot down by air defenses, without providing details on its operator or the exact location of the incident.

It comes a day after the IRGC said that it had "destroyed" another drone of the same type, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

The latest incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US over the Strait of Hormuz, where the two countries have remained at odds over navigation through the strategic waterway.

The US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, targeting government buildings, military sites, missile infrastructure and air defenses. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US bases across the region.

The conflict has since expanded across the region, while diplomatic efforts have sought to end the hostilities.





