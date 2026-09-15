Venezuela’s interim president said to plan UN visit: Report

Venezuela's Interim President Delcy Rodriguez is planning to attend the UN General Assembly in New York next week, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Citing people familiar with the plans, the report said Rodriguez would be the first Venezuelan head of state to attend the annual gathering in years.

She is expected to hold a series of high-level meetings during the trip, the people said, asking not to be identified because the plans have not been publicly announced.

US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have both indicated that they could meet Rodriguez if she travels to New York.

Rubio said last week that a meeting would "probably" take place if Rodriguez attends the General Assembly, while noting that they've spoken a number of times since January.

The US captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3 after months of heightened tensions, triggering a series of developments, including Vice President and Oil Minister Rodriguez being sworn in as interim president, changes to the country's flagship oil law and the release of some political prisoners.





