Iraq and France expand defense ties, sign 6 deals

Iraq and France agreed Monday to expand defense cooperation and signed six deals following talks between Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

The two leaders also agreed on a roadmap for future Iraqi purchases of French weapons and military systems, according to al-Zaidi's office.

The talks also covered border security and efforts to strengthen Iraq's defense capabilities.

Among the agreements was a letter of intent between Iraq's Defense Ministry and French company Harmattan AI on autonomous air defense systems.

Baghdad also plans further talks with French companies on artillery, counter-drone systems, air defense and surveillance.

Other agreements covered French military equipment for Iraq, gas cooperation involving TotalEnergies, civil aviation, research and innovation, and cooperation with the French Development Agency.

Macron and al-Zaidi also discussed regional security, calling for lower tensions and reaffirming support for freedom of navigation, including through the Strait of Hormuz.

The two sides agreed to further develop economic and energy ties under their strategic partnership signed in 2023.

Al-Zaidi concluded his two-day visit to France on Monday and is expected to travel to Germany for the second leg of his European tour.





