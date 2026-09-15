Leeds United thrash Newcastle 4-1 to extend unbeaten Premier League start

Leeds United continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a convincing 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on Monday.

Leeds took control in a dominant first half, scoring three times before Noah Okafor added a fourth right before the hour mark.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 32nd minute when Ao Tanaka's powerful effort from the edge of the box took a deflection off Lewis Miley and found the far corner.

Leeds doubled their lead shortly afterward as Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed home James Justin's delivery, with the ball taking a touch off Jayden Bogle before entering the net.

Calvert-Lewin then completed his brace just before halftime, turning past his marker before bundling the ball into the net following Anton Stach's flick-on.

Leeds continued to press after the break and added a fourth goal in the 58th minute. A Newcastle clearance from a set piece fell to Okafor on the edge of the area, and the Swiss forward unleashed a powerful half-volley into the corner.

Newcastle threatened to reduce the deficit when Joe Willock's effort struck the top of the crossbar, while Leeds goalkeeper James Trafford was also called into action to deny the visitors.

Newcastle eventually pulled one back through Bazoumana Toure late in the match, but Leeds comfortably held on for all three points.



