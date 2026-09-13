CENTCOM commander says 'not concerned at all' about munitions shortage

The commander overseeing US operations in the Middle East rejected concerns Sunday regarding depleted precision weapon stockpiles, asserting that American forces maintain sufficient supplies to counter adversaries.

"I'm not concerned at all. We're well armed and ready for any contingency," Adm. Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command (CENTCOM), told US broadcaster CBS when questioned about dwindling missile inventories.

Cooper also brushed aside estimates indicating that Washington has expended 45% of its Patriot interceptors and more than half of its THAAD systems, maintaining he is "not" worried about upcoming threats.

The remarks follow an escalation at an American air base in Jordan, where, according to CBS News, US forces fired more than 30 Patriot missiles to repel Iranian drone and missile barrages.

The exchange comes amid reports indicating that the Iran war has severely strained US armories, with PAC-3 Patriot and ATACMS inventories in Europe reaching levels considered "beyond critical." Counter-drone platforms and THAAD batteries were also redirected to the Middle East, reducing resources available for deterrence elsewhere.

Both the White House and the Pentagon have denied any shortage, arguing that current capabilities fully support administrative objectives.