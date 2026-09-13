Syrian foreign minister says strategic partnership with Türkiye advancing rapidly

Syria's strategic partnership with Türkiye is advancing rapidly, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani said Sunday, describing bilateral relations as being in their "best period."

Speaking at a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Damascus, Shaibani said the two countries have made significant progress in their relations since Syria's liberation on Dec. 8, 2024.

He noted that Türkiye was among the first countries to reopen its embassy in Damascus and had played a leading role in international efforts to lift sanctions imposed on Syria.

"Damascus and Ankara have made progress that surpasses all other bilateral relationships," he said.

Shaibani said the two countries have signed around 40 agreements and memorandums of understanding, while an institutional network has been established linking 22 Syrian ministries and institutions with their Turkish counterparts.

Cooperation has also produced tangible results in areas including energy, transportation and infrastructure, he said, pointing to electricity supplies from Türkiye to northern Syria and the reopening of round-the-clock road transit through the Bab al-Hawa and al-Salama border crossings.

More than 700,000 Syrians have returned from Türkiye since Dec. 8, 2024, he added.

SINGLE NATIONAL ARMY, NATIONAL UNITY



On Syria's internal integration process, Shaibani said Damascus is taking "determined steps" toward establishing a single national army and bringing all weapons under the control of legitimate state institutions.

"We are moving forward with determined steps toward forming a single national army, placing weapons in the hands of legitimate institutions and fully reintegrating the northeast into national unity through a wholly Syrian process," he said.

TRADE TARGET OF $10B



Shaibani said Sunday's talks focused on activating a high-level strategic cooperation committee between Türkiye and Syria, which would provide an institutional framework for cooperation in political, diplomatic, economic and security affairs as well as energy, refugee returns, education and culture.

The two sides also aim to prepare a comprehensive strategic document covering natural gas, electricity and grid interconnection, he said.

On trade, Shaibani said the countries aim to increase bilateral volume from around $4 billion last year to $10 billion, including through production partnerships, Syrian employment and joint industrial zones in border areas.

He also said Damascus has prepared a comprehensive program for the organized return of Syrians from Türkiye, covering housing, employment and transportation and coordinated with reconstruction projects in areas of return.

Syria is also close to reopening its embassy in Ankara, he added.

ISRAELI ATTACKS WILL NOT AFFECT TÜRKİYE TIES



Addressing Israeli attacks on Syria, Shaibani accused Israel of continuing to violate Syrian sovereignty and said Damascus expects Israel to withdraw to positions held before Dec. 8, 2024 and fully comply with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

He thanked Türkiye for condemning the attacks and supporting Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Israel's attacks on Syrian territory and institutions do not affect Syrian-Turkish relations," Shaibani said. "Relations between the two countries are in their best period."

He added that Syria remains committed to a diplomatic approach despite Israeli attacks as Damascus focuses on rebuilding the country and restoring stability.