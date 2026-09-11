Unknown projectiles strike 2 vessels off Oman, fire reported aboard one: UKMTO

Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, August 31, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Two vessels were hit by four unknown projectiles off the coast of Oman, causing a fire on one of them, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said Thursday.

UKMTO said it received a third-party report at 1910GMT of an incident involving two vessels 4 nautical miles (7.4 kilometers) west of Khasab, Oman.

The master of another vessel reported seeing four unknown projectiles strike the two vessels about 6 nautical miles (11 kilometers) north of his position.

A fire broke out on one of the vessels, while the status of the second vessel remained unclear, according to the report.

Authorities are investigating the incident, UKMTO said, advising vessels in the area to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.