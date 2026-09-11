Palestinian president warns of ‘dangerous escalation’ by Israel

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Thursday that Palestinians are facing a "dangerous escalation" by the Israeli government and pressure aimed at weakening their ability to remain steadfast and pushing them toward emigration.

His remarks came in a speech opening the first session of the Revolutionary Council of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) published by the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

"In the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, we are facing a dangerous escalation by an extremist Israeli government," Abbas said.

"The escalation includes settlement expansion, occupier terrorism, confiscation of land and pastures, home demolitions and the establishment of military checkpoints that cut off our cities and villages and suffocate the economic and social life of our people," he added.

Abbas said Israel is withholding more than $6 billion in Palestinian funds.

"The move is part of a policy aimed at weakening the Palestinian people's ability to remain and withstand and pushing them toward emigration," he said.

On the Gaza Strip, Abbas called for the "immediate and full" implementation of the second phase of US President Donald Trump's plan.

He said this should include a ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal.

The occupied West Bank has been witnessing escalating attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers since the start of the genocide in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Palestinian authorities have documented killings, arrests, home demolitions, attacks on mosques and vehicles, the destruction of agricultural land, restrictions on farmers' access to their property and forced displacement.

Around 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 156 illegal settlements and 360 outposts in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian figures.

Palestinians warn that Israeli operations and occupier violence are paving the way for the formal annexation of the West Bank, which would undermine the establishment of a Palestinian state under UN resolutions.

Aside from the West Bank violations, Israel has carried out a genocidal war in Gaza since Oct. 8, 2023 that has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian authorities.