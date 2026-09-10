Yemeni army declares military zone, warns civilians to avoid Taiz-Mocha road

Yemen's army declared an area around the Taiz-Mocha road a military zone Thursday, warning civilians to avoid the route until further notice amid escalating fighting with the Houthi group.

In a statement, the official spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces said the military would use "all available weapons and various types of firepower" to eliminate any Houthi military movements within what it described as a "kill zone" marked on a map accompanying the announcement.

The military urged civilians to avoid using the Taiz-Mocha road until further notice and to stay away from gatherings of Houthi fighters and military equipment.

The statement did not specify when military operations in the designated area would begin or how long the restrictions would remain in place.