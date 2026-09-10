ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER RENEWS THREAT TO STRIKE IRANS ENERGY FACILITIES

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz renewed his threat Thursday to strike Iranian energy facilities if Tehran launches an attack against Israel.

"Given the possibility that Iran may decide to take action against Israel, I repeat my warning to the Iranian leadership," said Katz. "Any attack on Israel, for any reason and from any location, will be met with a strong response."



"This includes strikes against vital energy facilities," Katz said.



He added that "in accordance with the instructions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and my own instructions, the military is prepared to carry out this mission."

Katz made the threat in a recorded video marking the Jewish New Year, which begins Friday, a week after issuing a similar warning to Iran.

Last week, Katz said Iran was facing "severe and suffocating economic pressure" from the US.

Washington has imposed economic pressure on Tehran, while the two sides have exchanged attacks amid a deadlock in negotiations about disputes, including navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key route for energy and commodities.

On Feb. 28, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran that has killed more than 3,000 people, according to Tehran. Iran responded with attacks that killed Americans and Israelis.

Since June 2025, Israel has launched two attacks against Iran, while Tehran and Washington were engaged in negotiations on both occasions, primarily focused on Iran's nuclear program.

Washington and Tel Aviv accuse Tehran of maintaining nuclear and missile programs that threaten Israel and regional countries allied with the US. Iran said its nuclear program is peaceful, that it does not seek to develop nuclear weapons, and that it poses no threat to other countries.

Israel, which occupies Palestinian territories as well as parts of Lebanon and Syria, is the only country in the region believed to possess a nuclear arsenal. It has neither acknowledged nor denied possessing nuclear weapons, and its nuclear facilities are not subject to International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.





