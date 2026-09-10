Deadly torture of Palestinian prisoners exposed in messages

Another prisoner continued:

— "I didn't know who was security personnel, who was an officer, who was a guard. Then someone shouted, 'Who said ceasefire? Do you want a ceasefire?' Because of the question he had asked in the afternoon, I understood it was about Asab. All I heard were screams and blows. Everyone was beaten. Asab got the worst of it. He was struck on the head, his face was bruised, and there were signs of beating on his arms. He was unresponsive."

According to the report, the guards' statements during interrogation also supported the prisoners' testimonies.

Guard Avia Arusi said in her testimony:

— "The commander and another guard asked everyone in the cell who had asked about the ceasefire. Then the guard pointed and said, 'Was it you?' The commander was right beside him, then both of them asked. The prisoner was frightened and stuttered. Then they started beating him like crazy."

Guard Diana Troitsky told investigators:

— "We understood that we had to beat them so they would understand there was no ceasefire. The commander said that whatever happened that night was his responsibility, that he had the approval of the shift supervisor and the prison commander, and that everyone knew what was going to happen. He said we shouldn't be afraid and should do whatever he said. 'If there's one thing I was taught at home, it's violence against this scum. I was raised with these values and I'll go all the way. I don't care even if I have to hand over my badge.'"

Messages sent that evening by female guard Avia Arusi to her boyfriend also showed that the violence was not an isolated incident.

Confirming that the guards were "happy" about Abu Asab's death, Arusi wrote:

— "We're only worried about our commander because he's a great man. For example, yesterday during my shift, three cells were praying intensely; they were testing us because they saw we had eased the beatings a little. They even tried to pray out loud. In the morning, we went in and made them cry for their mothers."