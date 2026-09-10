Iran claims it struck US unmanned surveillance vessel in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy claimed Thursday that it had struck a US unmanned surveillance vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy identified the vessel as an unmanned US surveillance vessel named "Sildrone," with hull number 5838.

The Iranian force did not provide details on the weapon used, the extent of damage to the vessel or when the incident occurred.

The IRGC Navy said the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and is under its "intelligence surveillance and smart control," warning that "any hostile movement will be targeted."

There was no immediate comment from the US military on the claim.

The incident comes amid heightened maritime tensions between Iran and the US around the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.