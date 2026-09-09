Saudi-led coalition says Houthis attacked 3 Saudi cities

This handout satellite image taken by Planet Labs PBC on September 8, 2026, shows the King Khalid air base near the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait after it was hit by a Houthi strike. (AFP Photo)

A Saudi-led coalition said that Yemen's Houthis launched attacks targeting three Saudi cities Wednesday, including Khamis Mushait, Abha and Jazan.

The attacks involved "a number" of ballistic missiles and drones, coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement on US social media company X.

Al-Maliki affirmed that the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition forces "will deal with these attacks responsibly" to protect the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and its national capabilities.

The warnings came as escalating fighting in Yemen increasingly spilled into neighboring Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh said Tuesday that Houthi attacks targeting civilian and economic sites in the southwestern cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran injured 73 civilians, including women and children.