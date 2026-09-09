Greece vows to further deepen relations with Israel

Greece vowed Wednesday to further deepen relations with Israel.

"The only thing that is certain is that we will not define international alliances based on the desires of other countries," Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis told the SKAI broadcaster when he was reminded of the state of Turkish-Israeli relations, which further worsened following Israel's genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.

"So, the answer is clear: Of course, Greece will also develop its cooperation with Israel. It has brought significant added value, especially at the levels of defense and technology," he noted.

Gerapetritis claimed, however, that Athens still maintains the "privilege of talking to the whole Arab world in strategic terms."

On relations with Türkiye, which grew sourer following provocative remarks by Athens on the illegal demilitarization of some Greek islands close to the Turkish coast, and repeated threats of extending its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles, which Ankara sees as a casus belli, he argued that Greece is ready for any scenario and remains determined to defend its national interest with every means it has available.

Asked about the possibility of escalation of the tension with Türkiye into a crisis, Gerapetritis said, "Our assessment is that there is no danger on the ground. Of course, we always remain vigilant."

He added that dialogue channels between the two countries remain open, which he maintained was shown by Turkish spy chief İbrahim Kalın's recent visit to Athens.