Apple unveils iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone

Apple's new iPhone Duo is on display during the "Surprise and Shine" event at the company's corporate headquarters, Apple Park, on September 9, 2026 in Cupertino, California. (AFP Photo)

Apple introduced its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, at its annual event held at its headquarters in California on Wednesday.

"iPhone Duo is unlike any iPhone you've experienced before," the voiceover in the presentation package announced.

The device features an asymmetric design that unfolds into a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR display. This inner screen is 50% larger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max and 80% larger than the standard Pro model, both also introduced during the event.

When fully opened, the device is billed as the thinnest iPhone ever produced, utilizing an aerospace-grade titanium frame to maintain structural strength.