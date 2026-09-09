Türkiye, 7 other countries welcome UK ban on imports from illegal Israeli settlements

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday welcomed the UK government's decision to ban imports of goods from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory and restrict services linked to such settlements.

In a joint statement, the ministers expressed hope that the decision would help mobilize the international community to take similar action in line with international law and hold accountable settlement organizations and individuals engaged in illegal settlement activities.

They also welcomed a joint statement on the two-state solution issued by the foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

The 12 countries confirmed their intention to introduce national restrictions and/or support European restrictions on trade in goods with settlements that are illegal under international law, or to actively consider these and other measures in accordance with their respective national procedures.

The ministers of the eight countries urged the international community to build on these steps and adopt concrete measures to end activities that support or sustain illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.

They said the announced measures were in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions, including UN Security Council Resolution 2334 and the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion of July 19, 2024.

The statement cited the obligation of all states not to recognize as legal the situation arising from Israel's unlawful occupation of the Palestinian territory and not to provide aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by the occupation.

The ministers reiterated their call for Israel to rescind all measures taken in connection with settlement activities, as well as other measures aimed at altering the geographic and demographic character of the occupied Palestinian territory.

They also stressed that Gaza is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory and called for the "full and immediate implementation" of US President Donald Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.

The ministers said the plan should be implemented to ensure security and stability, address the humanitarian situation, facilitate reconstruction and recovery, and lay the foundations for lasting peace.

They reaffirmed that "the only viable path" to achieving a just, lasting and comprehensive peace is the implementation of the two-state solution through the establishment of an independent, sovereign, contiguous and viable Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

12 COUNTRIES ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON ILLEGAL ISRAELI SETTLEMENTS



The foreign ministers of the 12 countries announced in a joint statement on Tuesday that they would impose or consider trade restrictions on goods from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The countries said Israel's actions in the West Bank were undermining prospects for a two-state solution and stressed the need to preserve the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state.

Israel subsequently announced that it would close the UK's consulate in occupied East Jerusalem, which serves Palestinians, in response to the measures.