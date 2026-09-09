Jordan’s army says it destroyed 18 ballistic missiles fired from Iran

Jordan's armed forces said early Wednesday that its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 18 ballistic missiles launched from Iran.

A military spokesperson said 20 ballistic missiles targeted Jordanian territory, with 18 successfully intercepted and destroyed and two landing in open areas away from populated locations, Jordan's official Petra news agency reported.

No casualties were reported in the attack, the statement said, adding that specialized teams were working to secure areas where missile debris and shrapnel had fallen.

The military urged citizens not to approach or touch suspicious objects and to immediately notify authorities.

The military said it remains on the highest state of alert, with radar, early-warning and air defense systems operating to protect the country's security and sovereignty over its airspace.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted a US military base in Jordan with ballistic missiles.

It said its retaliatory attacks against the US would continue until US aggression ends.

The developments came hours after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers after the IRGC targeted a US Navy warship with ballistic missiles twice over the past two days.

The warship evaded the attacks and continued patrolling regional waters, with no American personnel harmed, CENTCOM said





