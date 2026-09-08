Yemen’s Houthis confirm attacks on Saudi Arabia, vow to continue strikes deep inside kingdom

Yemen's Houthi group on Tuesday confirmed carrying out large-scale missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and vowed to continue operations deep inside the kingdom amid a sharp escalation between the two sides.

In a statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group carried out a "large-scale" military operation using dozens of ballistic missiles and drones.

He said the attacks targeted Aramco facilities in Abha, Najran and Jizan, as well as Khamis Mushait Air Base.

Saree claimed the strikes were "precise and direct" and caused extensive damage to the targeted facilities.

The Houthi spokesperson said the operation was in response to Saudi airstrikes in Yemen, claiming that Saudi Arabia had carried out 121 strikes over the past three days in Marib, Al-Bayda, Al-Hudaydah, Taiz and Al-Jawf provinces.

He also accused Saudi Arabia of striking the Central Prison in Al-Hazm, Al-Jawf, causing casualties among inmates and visitors, including women and children.

"We will continue our operations deep inside Saudi territory, target its military buildups, and consolidate the equation of 'blockade for blockade' until the aggression stops and the blockade on our dear country is lifted," Saree said.

The statement came after Saudi authorities said earlier Tuesday that Houthi attacks on Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jizan and Najran injured at least 73 civilians, including women and children.

The Saudi Energy Ministry also reported fires at energy facilities in the kingdom's southern region and said some operations at the targeted sites were temporarily halted.

Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki called the attacks a "dangerous escalation" and said the coalition would take all necessary operational measures to deter the Houthis and neutralize sources of threats.

The latest escalation comes as Yemeni government forces have reported battlefield gains against the Houthis on several fronts, including in Al-Jawf, Al-Bayda, Taiz and Al-Hudaydah.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized Yemeni government.