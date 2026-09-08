Indonesia says all airports reopen as Anak Krakatau ash disruption eases

Passengers stand in line at the check-in area as Soekarno-Hatta International Airport reopened following the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau, in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2026. (REUTERS)

Indonesia said Tuesday that all airports affected by volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau had resumed operations after safety assessments, as conditions improved following days of aviation disruption.

Berton Panjaitan, a spokesperson for Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency, told Anadolu that restrictions have been lifted at all seven airports that had been closed to air traffic on Sunday and Monday.

"The situation has significantly improved. As of today, there are no airports that remain closed due to the impact of volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau," Panjaitan said in a statement.

"All previously affected airports have resumed operations following safety assessments and inspections," he added.

Volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau began affecting Indonesian airspace on Saturday, initially forcing a total of eight airports to suspend operations.

Panjaitan, however, cautioned that the volcano remains active and conditions could change quickly.

"We remain vigilant because Mount Anak Krakatau is still active and volcanic ash dispersion can change rapidly," he said.

Aviation authorities are continuing to monitor ash conditions and will adjust flight operations if necessary, he added.