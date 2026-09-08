2 Gazans killed, 2 injured by Israeli fire in fresh ceasefire violations

Young Palestinians amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during the war, at Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, August 5, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Two Palestinians, including an elderly man, were killed and two others injured by Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, marking another violation of an ongoing ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.

A medical source said a 69-year-old man died of injuries he sustained from Israeli gunfire targeting tents of displaced people southwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Another Palestinian was injured in the attack.

Another Palestinian succumbed to wounds sustained in an Israeli drone strike west of Khan Younis on Friday, the source said.

In northern Gaza, a Palestinian was moderately injured in Israeli artillery shelling that targeted a home in the Al-Faluja neighborhood west of Jabalia refugee camp, another medical source said.

In central Gaza, eyewitnesses and local sources told Anadolu that several Israeli military vehicles made a limited advance in the Abu al-Ajin area east of Deir al-Balah, amid heavy gunfire and artillery shelling.

The sources said Israeli vehicles, including a bulldozer, advanced dozens of meters west of the Yellow Line in the area and carried out bulldozing operations on residents' land.

In a related development, Gaza's Health Ministry said Tuesday that Israel's genocide has caused 5,000 amputations, 300 neurological and spinal injuries, and left 10,000 patients in need of intensive and long-term rehabilitation.

In a statement marking World Physiotherapy Day, the ministry said physical therapy and medical rehabilitation services in Gaza have become "a decisive lifeline" and "the first line of defense" against permanent disabilities among thousands of wounded Palestinians.

"The direct targeting of health facilities has forced most specialized rehabilitation centers out of service, while thousands of patients face the risk of severe health complications due to shortages of medical supplies, prosthetics and assistive devices, as well as restrictions on travel for treatment outside Gaza," the ministry said.

It called on international organizations and UN bodies to urgently coordinate and intervene to bring in rehabilitation supplies, equipment and prosthetics, and to open crossings for critical cases requiring advanced rehabilitation and high-tech prosthetic limbs.

Despite the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed 1,352 Palestinians and injured 4,511 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 in a brutal war that has destroyed or damaged much of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.