11 killed, including 2 infants, in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon

At least 11 fatalities, including two infants, along with five injuries, were reported in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon overnight, according to the Lebanese state news agency NNA on Monday.

Israeli warplanes struck a three-story residential building in the town of Kafr Rouman, near Nabatieh, after midnight, completely destroying it, the agency reported.

Emergency teams recovered nine bodies, including those of two infants, from the rubble, while five people were injured.

In a separate attack, an Israeli drone struck a civilian vehicle in Kafr Rouman, killing two paramedics from the Islamic Risala Scout Association who were inside.

Israeli warplanes also carried out a series of strikes on Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Arabsalim, where a house was destroyed.

NNA said the Israeli army had earlier issued an evacuation warning for a building in the town of Deir al-Zahrani before Israeli warplanes destroyed it around 22 minutes later.





