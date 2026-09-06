Netanyahu vows to strike Iran as popularity declines 50 days before elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday threatened to strike Iran if it attacks Israel.

His remarks came during the Israeli government's weekly meeting, according to a statement issued by his office, about 50 days before Knesset elections scheduled for Oct. 27 amid declining poll numbers for Netanyahu and his Likud party.

Israeli officials believe Netanyahu is escalating militarily on several fronts in an attempt to appease far-right parties ahead of the elections.

"If Iran makes a mistake and attacks us, it will receive a blow it cannot even imagine," Netanyahu said. "It refrains from attacking Israel, and it knows why."

Despite losses suffered by Tel Aviv following its attacks across several regions, Netanyahu claimed that "Israel is stronger than ever, and its enemies are weaker than ever."

"Together with the United States, we have achieved tremendous accomplishments in removing an existential threat hanging over our heads," he added.

Netanyahu also claimed that Israel and the US had "pushed back the threat of nuclear bombs and ballistic missiles," dealt a "major blow to the Iranian axis," and that the government in Tehran was "approaching its end."

Regional tensions have escalated since US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran responding with missile and drone strikes against Israel and US interests across the region.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding in June, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, outlining steps toward ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing economic restrictions.

The two sides have since accused each other of failing to implement commitments under the memorandum, while military tensions have continued alongside disputes over sanctions and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.