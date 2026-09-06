Israeli airstrikes completely destroyed hospital in southern Lebanon: Health Ministry

Residents inspect the destruction the morning after a night airstrike by the Israeli military that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Mayfadoun on September 5, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Israeli airstrikes completely destroyed Ghandour Hospital in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa on Sunday, the Health Ministry said.

"The Israeli airstrikes carried out this morning completely destroyed Ghandour Hospital in Nabatieh al-Fawqa," a ministry statement said.

It said attacks on health facilities were compounding losses suffered by Lebanon's health sector amid the ongoing Israeli attacks. It described the hospital destruction as "another violation of protection afforded to medical facilities under international humanitarian law."

The ministry said the hospital had stopped operating around two months ago due to intensified Israeli attacks on Nabatieh and surrounding areas.

It said the facility had played a key role during previous rounds of escalation, providing health services to residents and serving for an extended period as a shelter for displaced people.

According to the ministry, 17 hospitals across Lebanon have been damaged by Israeli strikes since March 2, while three hospitals in southern Lebanon have been put out of service.

The destruction of Ghandour Hospital came hours after a series of Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon killed four people and injured 20 others, according to a preliminary toll from the ministry.

The strikes hit several areas of Nabatieh district, including Nabatieh al-Fawqa, the Al-Rahibat neighborhood of Nabatieh city, Arab Salim and Kfar Remman.

Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon have intensified in recent days after the Israeli army claimed it intercepted a drone allegedly launched by Hezbollah toward its forces operating in what Tel Aviv calls a "security zone" in southern Lebanon.

The strikes come despite a US-sponsored framework agreement signed on June 26, which provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army.

Israel has carried out attacks on Lebanon since March 2, killing 4,358 people and injuring 12,359 others, while displacing more than 1 million people, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel continues to occupy areas of southern Lebanon, including territory it has held for decades and other areas occupied during the 2023-2024 conflict.