US forces redirect 92 vessels amid maritime blockade against Iran

Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on September 5, 2026. (AFP Photo)

US forces have redirected 92 commercial vessels while enforcing a maritime blockade against Iran, the US military's Central Command said Sunday.

"As of Sept. 6, US forces have redirected 92 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure strict compliance," Central Command said on US social media company X.

The command also said a US Air Force F-35A stealth fighter jet was patrolling regional waters.

The statement came amid an ongoing conflict that began when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February, followed by Iranian retaliatory attacks against US targets across the region.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding in June, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, outlining steps toward ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing economic restrictions.

The two sides have since accused each other of failing to implement commitments under the memorandum, while military tensions have continued alongside disputes over sanctions and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.