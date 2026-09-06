Elements of Anchorage understandings will remain on agenda, Kremlin says

Elements of the understandings reached in Anchorage "will always remain on the agenda," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

In an interview with the Vesti media outlet, Peskov said that "certain understandings" were reached during the summit in Anchorage, Alaska, between the Russian president and US President Donald Trump in August last year, stressing: "It is difficult to say at this point how applicable they are from both the Ukrainian and US perspective."

"But at least some elements of those understandings will always remain on the agenda," he said.

He also said the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner reflected an "atmosphere of trust."

"The very fact that the meeting is taking place means that an atmosphere of trust does exist, at least through this channel of communication, and is strengthening," Peskov said. "Usually, extended exchanges of such welcoming remarks appear when there are messages that the head of state considers necessary to send."

Kushner and Witkoff arrived in Moscow Saturday to hold talks with Putin. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said the talks lasted three hours and 10 minutes and covered the Ukraine war as well as potential major Russian-US projects.

Ushakov described the meeting as "substantive, constructive and extremely frank."

US envoys then traveled to Kyiv on Sunday for the first time since the Russia-Ukraine war began.

Moscow and Kyiv last held peace negotiations under US mediation earlier this year, holding three rounds of peace talks in January and February.

Negotiations have since been paused, with Moscow and Kyiv attributing the halt to the US war on Iran, which began in late February.