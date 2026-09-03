UN condemns killing of Palestinians, urges Israel to hold occupiers accountable

The UN on Thursday condemned the killing of two Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank and expressed deep concern over escalating occupiers' violence, while highlighting worsening humanitarian needs in Gaza.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the killing of 19-year-old Omar al-Naasan and 16-year-old Khalil Shehada in the village of Al-Mughayyir was "shocking," adding that the UN "condemns this killing of civilians, of Palestinian civilians."

"We express our extreme concern about the continued violence in the hands of settlers who appear to be able to run rampant in their assaults on Palestinian civilians, on their property, and on their way of life," Dujarric told reporters.

He said Israeli authorities must act to prevent further violence and hold those responsible accountable.

"It is up to the Israeli authorities to do what they must do to uphold their own obligations to bring the people who are responsible for this violence to account," he said.

Turning to Gaza, Dujarric said UN teams had collected hundreds of pallets of humanitarian supplies from the Kerem Shalom/Abu Salem crossing, including adult diapers, schoolbags and food for infants and young children.

The World Health Organization reported that since October 2023, the UN and its partners have supported the medical evacuation of more than 13,000 patients from Gaza, including over 6,000 children. However, "thousands of patients still urgently need specialized medical treatment that is not available in Gaza."

Dujarric said the WHO was calling for the urgent reopening of the West Bank referral pathway, including access to hospitals in East Jerusalem, while ambulances and medical equipment currently restricted from entering Gaza must be allowed in.

He also said UN humanitarian chief for the occupied Palestinian territory Muhannad Hadi stressed during a three-day Gaza visit that preparations for the rainy season and winter remain a "top priority," requiring additional donor support and the lifting of Israeli restrictions on critical equipment.

On Lebanon, Dujarric said that the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) had recorded increased violence in August, including 84 Israeli projectiles on Sept. 2, compared with 56 on Sept. 1. He said peacekeepers had detected no Hezbollah projectile launches since June 21.

The UN also reiterated its call for Israeli forces to withdraw from positions north of the Blue Line, citing violations of Security Council Resolution 1701 and Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.