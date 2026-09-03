2 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, occupiers during raid on West Bank village

Two Palestinians were killed Wednesday evening by Israeli forces and occupiers during a raid on the village of Al-Mughayyir, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews treated two Palestinians who were shot with live fire, one in the neck and the other in the back, during an attack by Israeli forces and occupiers on the village. Both were taken to hospital.

Amin Abu Alia, head of Al-Mughayyir village council, told Wafa that the two victims, identified as 19-year-old Omar Mohammed Naassan and 19-year-old Khalil Abu Alia, were killed in an attack by occupiers accompanied by Israeli forces.

Abu Alia said Israeli forces and occupiers entered the center of the village near the Grand Mosque, attacked two homes belonging to Saleh Suleiman and Shehadeh Kaabneh, and stole sheep.

Israeli military snipers took positions on buildings in the center of the village, he said. When residents attempted to confront the occupiers while they were stealing the sheep, the snipers opened live fire at the Palestinians, critically wounding the two young men, who later died while being transported to hospital.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the report.

The Israeli forces raided the village on Wednesday evening and closed its main entrance, amid clashes and attacks on Palestinians.

Al-Mughayyir has faced repeated attacks by occupiers, accompanied by Israeli forces.

Since Israel launched its genocide on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023, its army and occupiers have intensified attacks across the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. These attacks include killings, arrests, forced displacement, home demolitions and illegal settlement expansion.