US singer Ariana Grande steps away from public after ending Eternal Sunshine tour

US singer Ariana Grande concluded her Eternal Sunshine tour with an emotional final performance at London's O2 Arena before beginning a break from public-facing work and appearances.

Grande, 33, became emotional at several points during the concert Tuesday as she brought the tour to a close.

Toward the end of the show, Grande thanked fans for supporting her throughout the tour.

"This has been one of the most beautiful, extraordinary experiences of my life and I just wanted to express my gratitude without sobbing completely," she said. "I have loved every minute of this with you all, and I just wanted to make sure I express how grateful I am."

The concert was the 41st and final show of the tour, which began in Oakland, California, in June and included performances in the US, Canada and the UK. The final leg comprised 10 concerts at the O2 Arena.

Grande announced last month that she would step back from public-facing work after the tour.

Her representative said at the time that she wanted a "much-deserved break" following "endless, ongoing public scrutiny."

Grande later told fans during a concert in the US city of Chicago that the decision was "not a reactive or impulsive thing," and it had been made a "long time ago" from a "thoughtful and empowered place."

As part of the break, Grande withdrew from a planned 2027 London revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Sunday in the Park with George" at the Barbican Centre.