Trump says renaming of Lake Ontario to 'Lake America' now 'ratified' across Apple, Google maps

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Apple had renamed Lake Ontario as "Lake America" on its maps app, declaring the change "complete, ratified, and binding" across both Apple and Google platforms.

"Apple Maps has just announced that it has changed the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America, so now that very important change of names, between Google Maps and Apple Maps, is complete, ratified, and binding," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

His remarks come after Apple Maps users in the US noticed the name change while the Canadian version continued to identify the body of water as Lake Ontario. International users see both names.

Lake Ontario is one of North America's five Great Lakes and lies along the border between New York State and Canada's Ontario province.

Apple made the change after Trump signed an executive directive calling for the lake to be renamed, further straining relations with Canada amid a trade dispute.

The directive instructed the US Interior Department to update the name in federal databases and official materials within 30 days.

Google introduced the same change in recent days, triggering significant criticism and debate on social media. MapQuest, another major mapping service, has said it has no plans to adopt the new name. The change has already been incorporated into the US government's official geographic naming system.

Apple made a similar adjustment last year when it changed "Gulf of Mexico" to "Gulf of America" at Trump's request.