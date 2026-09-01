Israel waging ‘continuing war’ in Gaza, abandoning ceasefire deal: Hamas

Palestinian movement Hamas said Monday that Israel's escalating attacks in the Gaza Strip can no longer be considered isolated ceasefire violations but amount to a "continuing war in different forms."

"The systematic fascist escalation by the government of war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu in Gaza is no longer a series of scattered violations, but a continuing war in different forms and a repudiation of the ceasefire agreement," the group said in a statement.

Hamas said the Israeli army had intensified its "crimes and attacks" across Gaza since Monday morning, killing at least five Palestinians and injuring several others.

The escalation included the demolition of several homes in southern Gaza, gunfire targeting fishermen off Gaza City, and attacks on civilians across the enclave, it added.

The group said the attacks demonstrate that Netanyahu's government is continuing what it called a "war of genocide" against the Palestinian people and evading its obligations under the ceasefire agreement.

"What is happening is no longer scattered violations or separate incidents, but has become a systematic policy of aggression and a continuing war in different forms," it said.

Hamas called for international, UN, and public action to isolate Israel, hold its leaders accountable, and take measures to protect Palestinians, who it said continue to face the threat of "genocide and displacement."

It said these attacks represent "a systematic fascist escalation by the government of war criminal Netanyahu, confirmation that it is continuing its war of genocide against our people, and a repudiation of its obligations under the ceasefire agreement."

The movement renewed its call on "the mediators and guarantors of the ceasefire agreement to assume their responsibilities regarding these Zionist crimes against our people, take immediate action to pressure the occupation government to halt its aggression against our people, and compel it to respect the agreement signed under international auspices."

Five Palestinians were killed and several others injured Monday in Israeli attacks in various parts of the Gaza Strip, amid the Israeli army's continued violations of the ceasefire agreement in place since last October.

The Israeli attacks came despite US President Donald Trump's call to halt strikes on the Gaza Strip.

In an Aug. 17 interview with US broadcaster Fox News, Trump said Israel should not be carrying out strikes on Gaza.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Tel Aviv's violations of the deal have killed 1,320 Palestinians and injured 4,385 others, while rescue teams have recovered hundreds of bodies from under the rubble.

As of Sunday, the number of Palestinians killed by Israel in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 had reached about 73,454, with 174,486 others injured, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.